3404 Edmondson Ave
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

3404 Edmondson Ave

3404 Edmondson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3404 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
3 br, 1 bath renovated home for $1,100 a month!! - Take a look at this beautiful renovated home located on Edmondson Ave 21229. This house has a nice size front yard with tile flooring on the porch perfect for patio furniture and a back yard. The main level has hardwood floors, large spacious eat-in kitchen with a pantry attached, large unfinished basement perfect for storage. The hallway, bedroom and steps have carpet. There are 3 nice size bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. This home won't last long! Call for a showing today!!

Qualifications-$40 application fee, background check, credit check (no credit minimum), landlord/employment verification, no evictions within the last 5 years.

Call TODAY to see your new home! (410)779-9991 (443)540-1201 or check out our website www.baltezhomes.com

(RLNE4340258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Edmondson Ave have any available units?
3404 Edmondson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 Edmondson Ave have?
Some of 3404 Edmondson Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Edmondson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Edmondson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Edmondson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 Edmondson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3404 Edmondson Ave offer parking?
No, 3404 Edmondson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3404 Edmondson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Edmondson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Edmondson Ave have a pool?
No, 3404 Edmondson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Edmondson Ave have accessible units?
No, 3404 Edmondson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Edmondson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 Edmondson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
