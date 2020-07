Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome Home! This large open floor plan features exposed brick, gas fireplace and hard wood floors throughout. 2 large bedrooms with 2 full baths make it perfect for a roommate! Walk to all the area has to offer including Patterson Park. Extra large fenced back yard for grilling & entertaining. Upper level washer/ dryer for convenience. Window AC Units in every room. Brand new Dishwasher will be installed. 12 month lease. Available for immediate occupancy. Come see today!