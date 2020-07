Amenities

Come take a look at this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom town home. Featuring original brick walls, hardwood floors and a fully finished basement, what more could you be looking for? The kitchen boasts cherry cabinets, a microwave, and granite counter tops. No pets. Income must be 3 times the rent. Security deposit equal to 1 months rent. Must be able to pass background and credit check. Please contact Eileen at 443-889-1823 for inquiries and showings.