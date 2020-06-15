338 COLLINGTON AVE S

Amenities

This has to be the cutest home in Fells Point! It features exposed red brick walls, gleaming wood floors, beamed ceilings on the main level, pine ceilings on the 2nd level, fresh paint, new carpet, den/possible second bedroom, kitchen with tin decorative ceilings and updated appliances and a fully fence rear yard. Super convenient location close to major commuter routes, and seconds to restaurants, shopping, hospitals, and chic nightlife in Fells Point. Vouchers accepted. Credit score minimum of 600 required.