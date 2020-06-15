All apartments in Baltimore
338 COLLINGTON AVE S
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:04 AM

338 COLLINGTON AVE S

338 South Collington Avenue · (866) 677-6937
Location

338 South Collington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This has to be the cutest home in Fells Point! It features exposed red brick walls, gleaming wood floors, beamed ceilings on the main level, pine ceilings on the 2nd level, fresh paint, new carpet, den/possible second bedroom, kitchen with tin decorative ceilings and updated appliances and a fully fence rear yard. Super convenient location close to major commuter routes, and seconds to restaurants, shopping, hospitals, and chic nightlife in Fells Point. Vouchers accepted. Credit score minimum of 600 required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 COLLINGTON AVE S have any available units?
338 COLLINGTON AVE S has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 COLLINGTON AVE S have?
Some of 338 COLLINGTON AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 COLLINGTON AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
338 COLLINGTON AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 COLLINGTON AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 338 COLLINGTON AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 338 COLLINGTON AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 338 COLLINGTON AVE S does offer parking.
Does 338 COLLINGTON AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 COLLINGTON AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 COLLINGTON AVE S have a pool?
No, 338 COLLINGTON AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 338 COLLINGTON AVE S have accessible units?
No, 338 COLLINGTON AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 338 COLLINGTON AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 COLLINGTON AVE S has units with dishwashers.
