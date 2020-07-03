3314 RAMONA AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully renovated rowhome (including brand new HVAC system and roof!) convenient to many major routes and local parks! Tons of open living space on main level, leading to gourmet kitchen with upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fully fenced rear yard with covered porch & patio, great to enjoy during the upcoming summer months! Upper level offers three bedrooms, including large master, and gorgeously renovated full bath. Lower level offers lots of additional living space, renovated half bath, laundry, and additional storage space! RENTERS WITHOUT CURRENT AGENT REPRESENTATION: CONTACT AGENT NATE MOORMAN FOR QUESTIONS OR SHOWINGS AT 240-397-1146 or nate@whiteoakhg.com All rental applicants must pay $35 non-refundable application fee.