All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3314 RAMONA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3314 RAMONA AVENUE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

3314 RAMONA AVENUE

3314 Ramona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3314 Ramona Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Herring Run Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully renovated rowhome (including brand new HVAC system and roof!) convenient to many major routes and local parks! Tons of open living space on main level, leading to gourmet kitchen with upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fully fenced rear yard with covered porch & patio, great to enjoy during the upcoming summer months! Upper level offers three bedrooms, including large master, and gorgeously renovated full bath. Lower level offers lots of additional living space, renovated half bath, laundry, and additional storage space! RENTERS WITHOUT CURRENT AGENT REPRESENTATION: CONTACT AGENT NATE MOORMAN FOR QUESTIONS OR SHOWINGS AT 240-397-1146 or nate@whiteoakhg.com All rental applicants must pay $35 non-refundable application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 RAMONA AVENUE have any available units?
3314 RAMONA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3314 RAMONA AVENUE have?
Some of 3314 RAMONA AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 RAMONA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3314 RAMONA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 RAMONA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3314 RAMONA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3314 RAMONA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3314 RAMONA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3314 RAMONA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 RAMONA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 RAMONA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3314 RAMONA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3314 RAMONA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3314 RAMONA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 RAMONA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3314 RAMONA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland