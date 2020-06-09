3305 Patton Ave

Amenities

Newly renovated home - Property Id: 171155



Wonderful property nestled in the Park Heights/Pimlico neighborhood. Conveniently located in walking distance to public transportation, hospitals, recreation centers, schools and racetrack.



House has central air and wood laminated floors. Very spacious and cozy.



Rent includes water bill. We would like 1100 a month for rent along with security deposit of same amount.



Lets schedule your visit to the property and get you settled in just in time for the Holidays!

No Pets Allowed



