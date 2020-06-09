All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

3305 Patton Ave

3305 Paton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3305 Paton Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Arlington

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated home - Property Id: 171155

Wonderful property nestled in the Park Heights/Pimlico neighborhood. Conveniently located in walking distance to public transportation, hospitals, recreation centers, schools and racetrack.

House has central air and wood laminated floors. Very spacious and cozy.

Rent includes water bill. We would like 1100 a month for rent along with security deposit of same amount.

Lets schedule your visit to the property and get you settled in just in time for the Holidays!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171155
Property Id 171155

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5581653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Patton Ave have any available units?
3305 Patton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 Patton Ave have?
Some of 3305 Patton Ave's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 Patton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Patton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Patton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3305 Patton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3305 Patton Ave offer parking?
No, 3305 Patton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3305 Patton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 Patton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Patton Ave have a pool?
No, 3305 Patton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Patton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3305 Patton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Patton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 Patton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
