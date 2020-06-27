All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM

330 Kane St

330 Kane Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 Kane Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Eastwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Updated Home features hardwood floors throughout, separate living room and dining room, a washer and dryer!

City parking won't be a problem as this home features a parking pad.

Take advantage of the opportunity to live within walking distance of the newly renovated and expanded John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School, Yard 56, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Canton Crossing, I-895, I-695 and much more that the area has to offer.
This property is managed by a management company which offers tenants a number of benefits including paying rent online, in addition to reporting maintenance concerns through your tenant portal. Please contact our office to schedule a showing today! This property won't be available for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

