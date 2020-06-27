330 Kane St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Updated Home features hardwood floors throughout, separate living room and dining room, a washer and dryer!



City parking won't be a problem as this home features a parking pad.



Take advantage of the opportunity to live within walking distance of the newly renovated and expanded John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School, Yard 56, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Canton Crossing, I-895, I-695 and much more that the area has to offer.

This property is managed by a management company which offers tenants a number of benefits including paying rent online, in addition to reporting maintenance concerns through your tenant portal. Please contact our office to schedule a showing today! This property won't be available for long!