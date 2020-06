Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Completely renovated 1 bedroom apartment just blocks away from University of Maryland. This apartment building is located on the corner or Eutaw Street and Mulberry Street. The apartment included great features like, nice updated kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove, hardwood flooring, large windows, and great closet space. This property is available now!