Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE

3231 Cliftmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3231 Cliftmont Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Immaculate home for rent in Belair Edison, with original details and modern amenities. Hardwood Flooring throughout , french doors, updated kitchen with Granite countertops , pantry and plenty of storage , spacious living room and separate dining room area. Upstairs offers 3 generous bedrooms with plenty of closet space, a bonus area, and a full bathroom. The large walk-out basement is partially finished with a full bathroom. Inviting front porch perfect for relaxing and lovely back yard for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE have any available units?
3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE have?
Some of 3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3231 CLIFTMONT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
