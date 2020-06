Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Updated home just blocks to the square & waterfront! Open 1st floor with hardwood floors, exposed brick, and fabulous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite & loads of cabinet & counter space. Two large bedroom suites upstairs and 3rd bedroom & full bath in lower level make this home ideal for sharing. Interior access to rooftop deck off of hall with views over Canton. PARKING PAD & easy parking on this block.