All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3216 Elmley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3216 Elmley Ave
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

3216 Elmley Ave

3216 Elmley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3216 Elmley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Belair Edison - Property Id: 152515

Newly renovated 3 level townhouse! Move in ready! This is a very beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse in East Baltimore! On the first level you have a spacious living room, a very nice dining area and a beautiful updated kitchen! On the second level you have 3 very nice sized bedrooms with beautiful carpet throughout! New hardwood floor, carpet, freshly painted, updated kitchen with new stove, cabinets, refrigerator. New sump pump, ceiling fan.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152515p
Property Id 152515

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5126335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 Elmley Ave have any available units?
3216 Elmley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 Elmley Ave have?
Some of 3216 Elmley Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 Elmley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Elmley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Elmley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3216 Elmley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3216 Elmley Ave offer parking?
No, 3216 Elmley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3216 Elmley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 Elmley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Elmley Ave have a pool?
No, 3216 Elmley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3216 Elmley Ave have accessible units?
No, 3216 Elmley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Elmley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 Elmley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland