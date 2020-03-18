3216 Elmley Ave

Amenities

Belair Edison - Property Id: 152515



Newly renovated 3 level townhouse! Move in ready! This is a very beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse in East Baltimore! On the first level you have a spacious living room, a very nice dining area and a beautiful updated kitchen! On the second level you have 3 very nice sized bedrooms with beautiful carpet throughout! New hardwood floor, carpet, freshly painted, updated kitchen with new stove, cabinets, refrigerator. New sump pump, ceiling fan.

No Dogs Allowed



