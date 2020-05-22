All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

3208 Ravenwood Ave

3208 Ravenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3208 Ravenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 1 bath home for $1,050 a month!! - Check out this home located on Ravenwood Ave in the 21213 neighborhood. This home was recently renovated and ready for a new family. Hardwood floors are throughout the entire home, spacious living & dining area. Kitchen has brand new appliances with back yard attached. Large unfinished basement with washer and dryer. This home won't last long! Call for a showing today

Tori (301)237-0399
Tenisha (443)540-1201
www.baltezhomes.com

(RLNE4949010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Ravenwood Ave have any available units?
3208 Ravenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3208 Ravenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Ravenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Ravenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3208 Ravenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3208 Ravenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 3208 Ravenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3208 Ravenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3208 Ravenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Ravenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3208 Ravenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Ravenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3208 Ravenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Ravenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Ravenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 Ravenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 Ravenwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
