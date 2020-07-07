All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3206 Strickland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3206 Strickland Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

3206 Strickland Street

3206 Strickland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3206 Strickland Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Gwynns Falls

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dccdc46054 ---- Brand New Renovation in Gwynns Falls! This home has been completely renovated and features a massive fenced in rear and side yard with Patio and Deck, a wrap around front porch, beautiful new wood floors, tons of natural light, a big wide open kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms! Easy access with a 4 minute drive to 95, 6 minute drive to 695, 10 minute drive to M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards, and only a 3 min drive to St. Agnes Hospital. Other nearby areas of interest are Southwest District HQ of Baltimore Police (4 min drive), Lower Gwynns Falls Park (5 min drive), and Carrol Park Golf Course (9 min drive). There\'s plenty to do and see near this home! Don\'t miss out, this home won\'t last long. Be sure to schedule your tour today! Annual leasing preferred! Additional Storage Balcony / Deck Central A/C Central Heating Granite Countertops Pets Allowed Range / Oven Washer & Dryer (In Building)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Strickland Street have any available units?
3206 Strickland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 Strickland Street have?
Some of 3206 Strickland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Strickland Street currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Strickland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Strickland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 Strickland Street is pet friendly.
Does 3206 Strickland Street offer parking?
No, 3206 Strickland Street does not offer parking.
Does 3206 Strickland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3206 Strickland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Strickland Street have a pool?
No, 3206 Strickland Street does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Strickland Street have accessible units?
No, 3206 Strickland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Strickland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 Strickland Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland