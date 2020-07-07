3206 Strickland Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dccdc46054 ---- Brand New Renovation in Gwynns Falls! This home has been completely renovated and features a massive fenced in rear and side yard with Patio and Deck, a wrap around front porch, beautiful new wood floors, tons of natural light, a big wide open kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms! Easy access with a 4 minute drive to 95, 6 minute drive to 695, 10 minute drive to M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards, and only a 3 min drive to St. Agnes Hospital. Other nearby areas of interest are Southwest District HQ of Baltimore Police (4 min drive), Lower Gwynns Falls Park (5 min drive), and Carrol Park Golf Course (9 min drive). There\'s plenty to do and see near this home! Don\'t miss out, this home won\'t last long. Be sure to schedule your tour today! Annual leasing preferred! Additional Storage Balcony / Deck Central A/C Central Heating Granite Countertops Pets Allowed Range / Oven Washer & Dryer (In Building)