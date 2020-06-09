All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3201 Clarence Ave

3201 Clarence Avenue · (855) 464-8500 ext. 1010
Location

3201 Clarence Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3201 Clarence Ave · Avail. now

$1,397

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1288 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Rowhome - This 4 bedroom 1 bath home features updated flooring throughout. Kitchen is equipped with a gas range/stove and a full size refrigerator. Upper level features a small walk out deck., Front of home has well sized porch, So much to offer in this beautiful home!

Call for your application and to schedule your personal virtual tour 855-464-8500
This home will not last long!

Section 8 Accepted.

*All Properties Are Rented As-Is*
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance Program

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Clarence Ave have any available units?
3201 Clarence Ave has a unit available for $1,397 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Clarence Ave have?
Some of 3201 Clarence Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Clarence Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Clarence Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Clarence Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Clarence Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3201 Clarence Ave offer parking?
No, 3201 Clarence Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3201 Clarence Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Clarence Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Clarence Ave have a pool?
No, 3201 Clarence Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Clarence Ave have accessible units?
No, 3201 Clarence Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Clarence Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 Clarence Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
