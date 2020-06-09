3201 Clarence Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Rowhome - This 4 bedroom 1 bath home features updated flooring throughout. Kitchen is equipped with a gas range/stove and a full size refrigerator. Upper level features a small walk out deck., Front of home has well sized porch, So much to offer in this beautiful home!



Call for your application and to schedule your personal virtual tour 855-464-8500

This home will not last long!



Section 8 Accepted.



*All Properties Are Rented As-Is*

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance Program



(RLNE5849627)