Need a minimum credit score of 600, non smokers only, must have a job and will need previous landlord references. Upstairs Apartment. Not Entire House. 2 bedrooms and a kitchen ($750 per month). Updated Flooring, Bathrooms and Paint. New HVAC Unit. Garage and off street parking in the rear can be rented for an additional fee($75 per month). Section 8/Voucher program accepted. This second floor apartment only has access to the basement laundry by walking outside.