318 S WOLFE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Step off the well traveled, tree lined Wolfe Street and settle into your new home at #318. You're welcomed by a cozy living room with windows galore ready to melt away stress from the workday. Meander past the historic wrap-around staircase and into your rear kitchen and dining room where friends can saddle up for a drink at the bar and discuss your beautiful original hardwood floors and how spacious your kitchen is. 2 brick fireplaces bookend the tastefully updated kitchen. Granite counters glisten from the abundant windows that allow plenty of natural sunlight in and 42'' maple cabinets offer plenty of storage space in addition to the hallway pantry. Enjoy a quiet afternoon or morning coffee, relaxing and taking in your beautiful Crepe Myrtle tree and flower garden in your private rear patio,that is fully bricked to match the historic feel of Fells Point.Upstairs, this wonderful home features a rear owners suite with vaulted ceilings decorative fireplace, a walk- in closet, and spa like bathroom. The front bedroom is spectacular as well with exposed brick and beautiful hardwood flooring. Your third bedroom has a loft feel, with hardwood floors and exposed beams. You'll enjoy the shade from the front maple trees up here as well as the sunset views of the downtown Baltimore skyline. Call or text for a tour today and start enjoying daily walks through Patterson Park or the Historic Fells Point waterfront, both just blocks away!