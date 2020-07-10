All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

318 S WOLFE STREET

318 South Wolfe Street · No Longer Available
Location

318 South Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Step off the well traveled, tree lined Wolfe Street and settle into your new home at #318. You're welcomed by a cozy living room with windows galore ready to melt away stress from the workday. Meander past the historic wrap-around staircase and into your rear kitchen and dining room where friends can saddle up for a drink at the bar and discuss your beautiful original hardwood floors and how spacious your kitchen is. 2 brick fireplaces bookend the tastefully updated kitchen. Granite counters glisten from the abundant windows that allow plenty of natural sunlight in and 42'' maple cabinets offer plenty of storage space in addition to the hallway pantry. Enjoy a quiet afternoon or morning coffee, relaxing and taking in your beautiful Crepe Myrtle tree and flower garden in your private rear patio,that is fully bricked to match the historic feel of Fells Point.Upstairs, this wonderful home features a rear owners suite with vaulted ceilings decorative fireplace, a walk- in closet, and spa like bathroom. The front bedroom is spectacular as well with exposed brick and beautiful hardwood flooring. Your third bedroom has a loft feel, with hardwood floors and exposed beams. You'll enjoy the shade from the front maple trees up here as well as the sunset views of the downtown Baltimore skyline. Call or text for a tour today and start enjoying daily walks through Patterson Park or the Historic Fells Point waterfront, both just blocks away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 S WOLFE STREET have any available units?
318 S WOLFE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 S WOLFE STREET have?
Some of 318 S WOLFE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 S WOLFE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
318 S WOLFE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 S WOLFE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 318 S WOLFE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 318 S WOLFE STREET offer parking?
No, 318 S WOLFE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 318 S WOLFE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 S WOLFE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 S WOLFE STREET have a pool?
No, 318 S WOLFE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 318 S WOLFE STREET have accessible units?
No, 318 S WOLFE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 318 S WOLFE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 S WOLFE STREET has units with dishwashers.

