317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY

Completely remodeled, gated 1bd/1ba Loyola Off-Campus Condo in Villages of Homeland Near Loyola, JHU and Notre Dame Maryland and all the North Baltimore schools. Central A/C. Completely remodeled, this top floor unit has everything you've been looking for. Down-to-the-studs bathroom renovation features white subway tile, a floating vanity & a glass shower door. Crisp, white til and black stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. All finishes, custom lighting and flooring stylishly updated. An open floor plan gives the living space great flow. Kitchen island is the perfect gathering spot, with its gleaming quartz countertops and generous storage. Spacious bedroom with an abundance of light and plenty of closet space.Balcony, Laundry Room in Building, Ample Off-Street Parking, Community Pool, and Water is Included in the Rent! The entire community is securely gated! 756 square feet. Available now--Students Welcome! There is a one time parking permit charge of $260.00 per vehicle. Two vehicle maximum. No pets.