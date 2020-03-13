All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY

317 Homeland Southway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

317 Homeland Southway, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Charles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Completely remodeled, gated 1bd/1ba Loyola Off-Campus Condo in Villages of Homeland Near Loyola, JHU and Notre Dame Maryland and all the North Baltimore schools. Central A/C. Completely remodeled, this top floor unit has everything you've been looking for. Down-to-the-studs bathroom renovation features white subway tile, a floating vanity & a glass shower door. Crisp, white til and black stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. All finishes, custom lighting and flooring stylishly updated. An open floor plan gives the living space great flow. Kitchen island is the perfect gathering spot, with its gleaming quartz countertops and generous storage. Spacious bedroom with an abundance of light and plenty of closet space.Balcony, Laundry Room in Building, Ample Off-Street Parking, Community Pool, and Water is Included in the Rent! The entire community is securely gated! 756 square feet. Available now--Students Welcome! There is a one time parking permit charge of $260.00 per vehicle. Two vehicle maximum. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have any available units?
317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have?
Some of 317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY offers parking.
Does 317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have a pool?
Yes, 317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY has a pool.
Does 317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have accessible units?
No, 317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY has units with dishwashers.
