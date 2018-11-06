314 S CLINTON STREET S

Amenities

Brand New Renovation with Parking & CHAP Tax Credit by Chance Development! This completely renovated 3 bed, 3 bath row home has a bright, open floor plan with modern and historic features. The home has gleaming hardwoods throughout, custom trim work & painted brick walls . The kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a 7 foot island with waterfall quartz countertops. Spa-like baths with custom tile work and modern accents. Fully finished basement has bedroom and full bath. 2nd floor rear and rooftop deck are perfect for entertaining!