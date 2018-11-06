All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 314 S CLINTON STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
314 S CLINTON STREET S
Last updated November 3 2019 at 12:05 AM

314 S CLINTON STREET S

314 South Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Brewer's Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

314 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Brand New Renovation with Parking & CHAP Tax Credit by Chance Development! This completely renovated 3 bed, 3 bath row home has a bright, open floor plan with modern and historic features. The home has gleaming hardwoods throughout, custom trim work & painted brick walls . The kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a 7 foot island with waterfall quartz countertops. Spa-like baths with custom tile work and modern accents. Fully finished basement has bedroom and full bath. 2nd floor rear and rooftop deck are perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 S CLINTON STREET S have any available units?
314 S CLINTON STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 S CLINTON STREET S have?
Some of 314 S CLINTON STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 S CLINTON STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
314 S CLINTON STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 S CLINTON STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 314 S CLINTON STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 314 S CLINTON STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 314 S CLINTON STREET S offers parking.
Does 314 S CLINTON STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 S CLINTON STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 S CLINTON STREET S have a pool?
No, 314 S CLINTON STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 314 S CLINTON STREET S have accessible units?
No, 314 S CLINTON STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 314 S CLINTON STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 S CLINTON STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland