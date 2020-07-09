3138 Strickland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities

Nice row home on a quiet street in 21229! - Up for rent we have an affordable, nice row home on a quiet street with water included in the rent! Here are the details that make this house a great deal:



1.) 2 Bedrooms

2.) 1 Bathroom

3.) Hardwood laminate floors (nice dark color)

4.) Gas stove (used but good condition)

5.) Large, well kept back yard along with nice picnic area (picnic table include)



This house will not last long at this price. Many other rentals in this area are going for more money and water is usually not included!



Call MH Properties at 443-247-0001 to schedule a viewing!!!



More pictures and application are available online at: mhpropertymgmt.com



