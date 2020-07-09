All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

3138 Strickland Street

3138 Strickland Street · No Longer Available
Location

3138 Strickland Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Gwynns Falls

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
Nice row home on a quiet street in 21229! - Up for rent we have an affordable, nice row home on a quiet street with water included in the rent! Here are the details that make this house a great deal:

1.) 2 Bedrooms
2.) 1 Bathroom
3.) Hardwood laminate floors (nice dark color)
4.) Gas stove (used but good condition)
5.) Large, well kept back yard along with nice picnic area (picnic table include)

This house will not last long at this price. Many other rentals in this area are going for more money and water is usually not included!

Call MH Properties at 443-247-0001 to schedule a viewing!!!

More pictures and application are available online at: mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5391512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3138 Strickland Street have any available units?
3138 Strickland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3138 Strickland Street currently offering any rent specials?
3138 Strickland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 Strickland Street pet-friendly?
No, 3138 Strickland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3138 Strickland Street offer parking?
No, 3138 Strickland Street does not offer parking.
Does 3138 Strickland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3138 Strickland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 Strickland Street have a pool?
No, 3138 Strickland Street does not have a pool.
Does 3138 Strickland Street have accessible units?
No, 3138 Strickland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3138 Strickland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3138 Strickland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3138 Strickland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3138 Strickland Street does not have units with air conditioning.

