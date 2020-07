Amenities

This historic apartment building features:

• Controlled Access Building

• Bike racks

• Elevators for access to every level

• On-site Laundry

• Ample Closet

• Wood flooring

Historic building located in the Mount Vernon District just minutes from all Mount Vernon and downtown Baltimore attractions. Convenient to public transportation, walking distance to the Inner Harbor and a local grocery store. Just minutes from I83 and I95 making easy commuting to Baltimore County and Washington, DC.