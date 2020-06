Amenities

parking elevator some paid utils furnished

FOR RENT!Can be fully furnished. Can be short or long term lease. Charming large 1 bedroom condo with secured access to the building. Walking distance to Johns Hopkins and Loyola. Elevator and laundry in the building. Large kitchen and living room with tons of natural light. Heat, gas and hot water included in HOA. Off street parking!