Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come see this end of group brand new renovation located in the Remington/Hampden neighborhood that features all new flooring, kitchen, central a/c, bathroom, and windows. Fully finished lower level with full bath that could be a bedroom or office, brand-new washer and dryer, and instant hot water tank. Private fenced-in patio off the kitchen and decorative fireplace in the living room.