All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 306 Kingston Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
306 Kingston Rd
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

306 Kingston Rd

306 Kingston Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Westgate
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

306 Kingston Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Westgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stately 3 Bedroom SFH w/ Attached Garage in Westgate! - Stately 3 bedroom brick home with private driveway and attached garage in Westgate! Charming interior boasts hardwood floors, cozy fireplace, bonus den, and large windows for added natural light. Separate dining area with room to entertain opens to a bright kitchen offering ample cabinet storage and gas range. 3 spacious upper level bedrooms share a full bath with clawfoot soaking tub! Finished basement includes a full bath as well as added living or storage space. Huge rear yard features a two level deck and paved basketball area! Full size washer/dryer included!

Only minutes from downtown Catonsville
20 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor

**Price shown is for a two year lease. Please inquire for other terms.**
Pets considered with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4684405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Kingston Rd have any available units?
306 Kingston Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Kingston Rd have?
Some of 306 Kingston Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Kingston Rd currently offering any rent specials?
306 Kingston Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Kingston Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Kingston Rd is pet friendly.
Does 306 Kingston Rd offer parking?
Yes, 306 Kingston Rd offers parking.
Does 306 Kingston Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Kingston Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Kingston Rd have a pool?
No, 306 Kingston Rd does not have a pool.
Does 306 Kingston Rd have accessible units?
No, 306 Kingston Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Kingston Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Kingston Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland