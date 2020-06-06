306 Kingston Rd

Amenities

Stately 3 Bedroom SFH w/ Attached Garage in Westgate! - Stately 3 bedroom brick home with private driveway and attached garage in Westgate! Charming interior boasts hardwood floors, cozy fireplace, bonus den, and large windows for added natural light. Separate dining area with room to entertain opens to a bright kitchen offering ample cabinet storage and gas range. 3 spacious upper level bedrooms share a full bath with clawfoot soaking tub! Finished basement includes a full bath as well as added living or storage space. Huge rear yard features a two level deck and paved basketball area! Full size washer/dryer included!



Only minutes from downtown Catonsville

20 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor



**Price shown is for a two year lease. Please inquire for other terms.**

Pets considered with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



