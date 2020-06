Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Spectacular renovated Rowhome in the Heart of Canton. The home was completely redone in 2010 from top to bottom. Enjoy the spacious kitchen w/ granite counters & Stainless Appliances. Or relax in the Spa-like master bath. Features include new roof, new HVAC, tankless water heater, bamboo floors, gas fireplace, skylights, noise resistant windows, re-pointed brick, bluestone paver patio, &much more!