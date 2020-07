Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated elevator microwave lobby

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking lobby

This entire block of beautiful historical houses is actually a 67 Unit development. Each unit offers an updated kitchen, a large bedroom with updated master bath, newer windows, and new floors throughout. On-site laundry facility, free gated parking, lobby with key-fob entry and elevator. Units are being renovated, 6 currently available.