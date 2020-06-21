All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3006 Guilford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3006 Guilford Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3006 Guilford Avenue

3006 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Charles Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3006 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
3006 Guilford Avenue - 3rd Floor Available 07/15/20 Bright, Top Floor 1 Bedroom in Charles Village - Located on Guilford Avenue, one of Charles Villages' quieter streets, enjoy a spacious one bedroom with updated galley kitchen. Within walking distance to Johns Hopkins Homewood campus. Galley Kitchen with open style living room/Dining room combo. Great lighting. Free Wifi, free shared washer/dryer and yard.

Call or Text Jake for a showing or Google Duo tour! 443-618-6346

Virtual Tour available here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Qsme1udRMEY

Lease Details: Tenant pays own utilities. Tenant must have credit score of 700 or better with a clean criminal record and rental history. Tenants will be required to complete a background and credit check. Sorry no smokers, vapers or dogs. Cats are ok with an additional one month's security deposit. No pet rent is charged.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5849995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Guilford Avenue have any available units?
3006 Guilford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 Guilford Avenue have?
Some of 3006 Guilford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Guilford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Guilford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Guilford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 Guilford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3006 Guilford Avenue offer parking?
No, 3006 Guilford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3006 Guilford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 Guilford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Guilford Avenue have a pool?
No, 3006 Guilford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Guilford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3006 Guilford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Guilford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 Guilford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland