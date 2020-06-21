Amenities
3006 Guilford Avenue - 3rd Floor Available 07/15/20 Bright, Top Floor 1 Bedroom in Charles Village - Located on Guilford Avenue, one of Charles Villages' quieter streets, enjoy a spacious one bedroom with updated galley kitchen. Within walking distance to Johns Hopkins Homewood campus. Galley Kitchen with open style living room/Dining room combo. Great lighting. Free Wifi, free shared washer/dryer and yard.
Call or Text Jake for a showing or Google Duo tour!
Virtual Tour available here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Qsme1udRMEY
Lease Details: Tenant pays own utilities. Tenant must have credit score of 700 or better with a clean criminal record and rental history. Tenants will be required to complete a background and credit check. Sorry no smokers, vapers or dogs. Cats are ok with an additional one month's security deposit. No pet rent is charged.
No Dogs Allowed
