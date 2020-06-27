3006 Auchentoroly Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick Townhouse with Stainless steel appliances! Washer and Dryer.. Exposed brick adding that great charm. Bathroom has been upgraded and finished basement is an extra bonus.. You must take a look.



We participate with Housing Vouchers



For additional Properties www.ppmillc.com



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3948913)