Baltimore, MD
3006 Auchentoroly Terrace
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

3006 Auchentoroly Terrace

3006 Auchentoroly Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3006 Auchentoroly Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21217
Woodbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick Townhouse with Stainless steel appliances! Washer and Dryer.. Exposed brick adding that great charm. Bathroom has been upgraded and finished basement is an extra bonus.. You must take a look.

We participate with Housing Vouchers

For additional Properties www.ppmillc.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3948913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Auchentoroly Terrace have any available units?
3006 Auchentoroly Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 Auchentoroly Terrace have?
Some of 3006 Auchentoroly Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Auchentoroly Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Auchentoroly Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Auchentoroly Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 Auchentoroly Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3006 Auchentoroly Terrace offer parking?
No, 3006 Auchentoroly Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 3006 Auchentoroly Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 Auchentoroly Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Auchentoroly Terrace have a pool?
No, 3006 Auchentoroly Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Auchentoroly Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3006 Auchentoroly Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Auchentoroly Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 Auchentoroly Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
