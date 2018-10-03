All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 30 N CHESTER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
30 N CHESTER STREET
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:54 PM

30 N CHESTER STREET

30 North Chester Street · (410) 312-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30 North Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 6528 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful apartment was gut renovated and professionally designed. The home boasts 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a shared rooftop deck, and a fantastic modern kitchen. The home has wood floors throughout, tons of natural light and custom molding and recessed ceilings. One of the best features of this space is the huge rooftop deck over looking the Baltimore skyline. Located in Butchers Hill, the home is walking distance to Johns Hopkins, Patterson Park, local restaurants, and a short hike to Fells Point. The block also boasts a small park, castle park, which hosts community events monthly such as movie night. Great community, great apartment. Apply online today at https://www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509&credit&app. $45 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 N CHESTER STREET have any available units?
30 N CHESTER STREET has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 30 N CHESTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
30 N CHESTER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 N CHESTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 30 N CHESTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 30 N CHESTER STREET offer parking?
No, 30 N CHESTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 30 N CHESTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 N CHESTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 N CHESTER STREET have a pool?
No, 30 N CHESTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 30 N CHESTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 30 N CHESTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 30 N CHESTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 N CHESTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 N CHESTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 N CHESTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 30 N CHESTER STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity