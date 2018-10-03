30 N CHESTER STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

This beautiful apartment was gut renovated and professionally designed. The home boasts 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a shared rooftop deck, and a fantastic modern kitchen. The home has wood floors throughout, tons of natural light and custom molding and recessed ceilings. One of the best features of this space is the huge rooftop deck over looking the Baltimore skyline. Located in Butchers Hill, the home is walking distance to Johns Hopkins, Patterson Park, local restaurants, and a short hike to Fells Point. The block also boasts a small park, castle park, which hosts community events monthly such as movie night. Great community, great apartment. Apply online today at https://www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509&credit&app. $45 application fee.