Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

30 E HAMBURG STREET

30 East Hamburg Street · No Longer Available
Location

30 East Hamburg Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location! The charm of this Historic Federal Hill home doesn't get any better! This updated rowhome features original Hardwood Flooring throughout, 3 levels of Living Space with an Unfinished Basement Perfect for Storage. Washer & Dryer are in the Basement for convenience. Main Level includes the Livingroom with Cozy Wood-Burning Fireplace & Updated Eat-In Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, Breakfast Bar, and well-appointed Cabinets. In the rear of this property is a terrific Patio; Fenced & Private. On the 1st Upper Level is the Master Bedroom, Sitting Area, and recently Remodeled Full Bath w/ Ceramic Tile, Tub/Shower Combo. The 2nd Upper Level is HUGE! This would make for another Bedroom or Living Area w/ Skylights & Plenty of Closet Space. This property is ideal for Roommates, Couple, or a Single Professional & is centrally located to Downtown, the Stadiums, Inner Harbor, and all that Federal Hill/Riverside offers. Who needs a Car when you can Walk Everywhere? Contact Listing Agent for Application instructions. Must Use BHHS Broker's App. Agent is related to Owner. Pets Case by Case; Cats OK, No Dogs. Non-smokers. Available Immediately; 24 Month Lease preferred but will consider 12 Month Leas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 E HAMBURG STREET have any available units?
30 E HAMBURG STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 E HAMBURG STREET have?
Some of 30 E HAMBURG STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 E HAMBURG STREET currently offering any rent specials?
30 E HAMBURG STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 E HAMBURG STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 E HAMBURG STREET is pet friendly.
Does 30 E HAMBURG STREET offer parking?
No, 30 E HAMBURG STREET does not offer parking.
Does 30 E HAMBURG STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 E HAMBURG STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 E HAMBURG STREET have a pool?
No, 30 E HAMBURG STREET does not have a pool.
Does 30 E HAMBURG STREET have accessible units?
No, 30 E HAMBURG STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 30 E HAMBURG STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 E HAMBURG STREET has units with dishwashers.
