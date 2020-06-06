30 E HAMBURG STREET

Amenities
Location, Location, Location! The charm of this Historic Federal Hill home doesn't get any better! This updated rowhome features original Hardwood Flooring throughout, 3 levels of Living Space with an Unfinished Basement Perfect for Storage. Washer & Dryer are in the Basement for convenience. Main Level includes the Livingroom with Cozy Wood-Burning Fireplace & Updated Eat-In Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, Breakfast Bar, and well-appointed Cabinets. In the rear of this property is a terrific Patio; Fenced & Private. On the 1st Upper Level is the Master Bedroom, Sitting Area, and recently Remodeled Full Bath w/ Ceramic Tile, Tub/Shower Combo. The 2nd Upper Level is HUGE! This would make for another Bedroom or Living Area w/ Skylights & Plenty of Closet Space. This property is ideal for Roommates, Couple, or a Single Professional & is centrally located to Downtown, the Stadiums, Inner Harbor, and all that Federal Hill/Riverside offers. Who needs a Car when you can Walk Everywhere? Contact Listing Agent for Application instructions. Must Use BHHS Broker's App. Agent is related to Owner. Pets Case by Case; Cats OK, No Dogs. Non-smokers. Available Immediately; 24 Month Lease preferred but will consider 12 Month Leas