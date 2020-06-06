30 E HAMBURG STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Location, Location, Location! The charm of this Historic Federal Hill home doesn't get any better! This updated rowhome features original Hardwood Flooring throughout, 3 levels of Living Space with an Unfinished Basement Perfect for Storage. Washer & Dryer are in the Basement for convenience. Main Level includes the Livingroom with Cozy Wood-Burning Fireplace & Updated Eat-In Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, Breakfast Bar, and well-appointed Cabinets. In the rear of this property is a terrific Patio; Fenced & Private. On the 1st Upper Level is the Master Bedroom, Sitting Area, and recently Remodeled Full Bath w/ Ceramic Tile, Tub/Shower Combo. The 2nd Upper Level is HUGE! This would make for another Bedroom or Living Area w/ Skylights & Plenty of Closet Space. This property is ideal for Roommates, Couple, or a Single Professional & is centrally located to Downtown, the Stadiums, Inner Harbor, and all that Federal Hill/Riverside offers. Who needs a Car when you can Walk Everywhere? Contact Listing Agent for Application instructions. Must Use BHHS Broker's App. Agent is related to Owner. Pets Case by Case; Cats OK, No Dogs. Non-smokers. Available Immediately; 24 Month Lease preferred but will consider 12 Month Leas