Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must see!!! This delightful 2-bedroom townhouse is one of a kind. Nestled in the heart of Hampden, spacious rooms, back facing park, short distance to Johns Hopkins University, short walk to great shops and restaurants at 36th Street, near wonderful parks, washer and dryer in house, central heat, small den, enclosed back yard, and wonderful neighbors. This unit will go fast and don't miss this great opportunity. Please contact Moose at (301) 300-9157.