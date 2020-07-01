2945 Walbrook Ave

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom - Property Id: 208299
Freshly remodeled and spacious 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom townhome. Conveniently located in the Walbrook community of Baltimore most residents enjoy that they're just a hop, skip and a jump from Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park! Brick rowhomes and apartments are the predominant housing stock. This beauty is walking distance from Coppin State University and just minutes from UMB plus Mondawin Shopping Center.
Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208299
