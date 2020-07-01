All apartments in Baltimore
2945 Walbrook Ave
2945 Walbrook Ave

2945 Walbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2945 Walbrook Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Walbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom - Property Id: 208299

Freshly remodeled and spacious 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom townhome. Conveniently located in the Walbrook community of Baltimore most residents enjoy that they're just a hop, skip and a jump from Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park! Brick rowhomes and apartments are the predominant housing stock. This beauty is walking distance from Coppin State University and just minutes from UMB plus Mondawin Shopping Center.

Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208299
Property Id 208299

(RLNE5674092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 Walbrook Ave have any available units?
2945 Walbrook Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2945 Walbrook Ave have?
Some of 2945 Walbrook Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2945 Walbrook Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2945 Walbrook Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 Walbrook Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2945 Walbrook Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2945 Walbrook Ave offer parking?
No, 2945 Walbrook Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2945 Walbrook Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2945 Walbrook Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 Walbrook Ave have a pool?
No, 2945 Walbrook Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2945 Walbrook Ave have accessible units?
No, 2945 Walbrook Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 Walbrook Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2945 Walbrook Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

