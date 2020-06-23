Amenities

2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET BALTIMORE, MD 21218 - Townhouse located in Baltimore City. This home accommodates 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom.



Special features include a Washer and Dryer, Central Air/Heat, Ceiling Fans, and a Fenced Yard.



The tenant is responsible for all utilities and a Maintenance Deductible of $75. The heat source is Electric/Gas.



NO PETS.



Proof of renters insurance required at time of move-in.



Schedule a showing TODAY! VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!



Please call Tashia Turner 443-203-4124



