Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET

2930 Independence Street · No Longer Available
Location

2930 Independence Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Better Waverly

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET BALTIMORE, MD 21218 - Townhouse located in Baltimore City. This home accommodates 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom.

Special features include a Washer and Dryer, Central Air/Heat, Ceiling Fans, and a Fenced Yard.

The tenant is responsible for all utilities and a Maintenance Deductible of $75. The heat source is Electric/Gas.

NO PETS.

Proof of renters insurance required at time of move-in.

Schedule a showing TODAY! VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!

Please call Tashia Turner 443-203-4124

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4623477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET have any available units?
2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET offer parking?
No, 2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET have a pool?
No, 2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET has units with air conditioning.
