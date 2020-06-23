Amenities
2930 INDEPENDENCE STREET BALTIMORE, MD 21218 - Townhouse located in Baltimore City. This home accommodates 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom.
Special features include a Washer and Dryer, Central Air/Heat, Ceiling Fans, and a Fenced Yard.
The tenant is responsible for all utilities and a Maintenance Deductible of $75. The heat source is Electric/Gas.
NO PETS.
Proof of renters insurance required at time of move-in.
Schedule a showing TODAY! VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!
Please call Tashia Turner 443-203-4124
(RLNE4623477)