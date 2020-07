Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to 2927 Edgecombe Circle South! This newly renovated beauty located in boasts NEW CAC, granite countertops and NEW stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. SEPARATE dining room, and a LARGE YARD perfect for entertaining family and friends. Three spacious bedrooms and a pristinely updated bathroom as well as a clean basement perfect for additional space and storage. Schedule your appointment today!