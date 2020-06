Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

We have a nice house that is ready for a family to rent. This is a 3 bedroom house with dark hardwood floors and new carpet in the hallway. The kitchen has nice appliances and plenty of natural light. The house is located on a quiet street with a lot of home owners.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5738865)