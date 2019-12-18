Amenities

2910 Cresmont Ave Available 06/09/20 2020 JHU Off-Campus Remington 3bd/1ba Rowhome w/ W/D!--Available 6/9! - 2020 JHU Off-Campus house! Great Remington 3bd/1ba Rowhome steps from Hopkins Homewood with Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Update and beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Updated Bathroom, Private Rear Yard, Small Deck for entertaining, Enclosed Porch, Ample Street Parking. Overhead lighting. Ceiling fans.--Available 6/9/20!



Steps from JHU, Baltimore Museum of Art and some of the most exciting restaurants in Baltimore. Walk to dining and shopping on The Avenue in Hampden. Convenient to Penn Station, Downtown Baltimore, & Fells Point. Around the corner from R-House Charmingtons Parts and Labor, PaperMoon and more.



No pets, please



