Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

2910 Cresmont Ave

2910 Cresmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2910 Cresmont Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2910 Cresmont Ave Available 06/09/20 2020 JHU Off-Campus Remington 3bd/1ba Rowhome w/ W/D!--Available 6/9! - 2020 JHU Off-Campus house! Great Remington 3bd/1ba Rowhome steps from Hopkins Homewood with Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Update and beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Updated Bathroom, Private Rear Yard, Small Deck for entertaining, Enclosed Porch, Ample Street Parking. Overhead lighting. Ceiling fans.--Available 6/9/20!

Showings will resume in early June!

Now offering! 2020 Off-Campus Housing Special! $200 referral bonus for a secured lease! Ask our leasing office for details!

Steps from JHU, Baltimore Museum of Art and some of the most exciting restaurants in Baltimore. Walk to dining and shopping on The Avenue in Hampden. Convenient to Penn Station, Downtown Baltimore, & Fells Point. Around the corner from R-House Charmingtons Parts and Labor, PaperMoon and more.

No pets, please

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3815195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Cresmont Ave have any available units?
2910 Cresmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 Cresmont Ave have?
Some of 2910 Cresmont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 Cresmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Cresmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Cresmont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2910 Cresmont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2910 Cresmont Ave offer parking?
No, 2910 Cresmont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2910 Cresmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2910 Cresmont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Cresmont Ave have a pool?
No, 2910 Cresmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2910 Cresmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 2910 Cresmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Cresmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2910 Cresmont Ave has units with dishwashers.
