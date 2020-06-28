2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD

Amenities

Immediate possession! Freshly painted and carpeted 2nd floor condo just over the City/County line in Cheswolde (Willow Glen and Fallstaff, off Greenspring Avenue). Foyer, master suite with walk-in closet, central heat and air, plenty of closet space, all appliances (some brand new), balcony, washer/dryer in unit. Local, responsive owner. Cold water/sewer/trash/storage unit/off street parking included in rent~tenant pays only electric! (no gas in the building). No pets please.5 minutes or less from Shoppers, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Starbucks, and Fresh Market. Great access to 695 (exit 22-Greenspring Avenue), Pikesville, Mt. Washington, Sinai Hospital, and 83 (Northern Parkway exit).