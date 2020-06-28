All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 13 2020 at 2:01 PM

2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD

2901 Fallstaff Road · No Longer Available
Location

2901 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21209
Cheswolde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Immediate possession! Freshly painted and carpeted 2nd floor condo just over the City/County line in Cheswolde (Willow Glen and Fallstaff, off Greenspring Avenue). Foyer, master suite with walk-in closet, central heat and air, plenty of closet space, all appliances (some brand new), balcony, washer/dryer in unit. Local, responsive owner. Cold water/sewer/trash/storage unit/off street parking included in rent~tenant pays only electric! (no gas in the building). No pets please.5 minutes or less from Shoppers, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Starbucks, and Fresh Market. Great access to 695 (exit 22-Greenspring Avenue), Pikesville, Mt. Washington, Sinai Hospital, and 83 (Northern Parkway exit).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD have any available units?
2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD have?
Some of 2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD offers parking.
Does 2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD have a pool?
No, 2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 FALLSTAFF ROAD has units with dishwashers.
