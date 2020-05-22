2822 E. Baltimore St

Amenities

Park Front - 3 bed 2 bath Renovated Rowhome with Parking - This beautiful Patterson Park townhome has been fully restored from top to bottom. This home overlooks Patterson Park and has everything you have been looking for.



Located on Baltimore St, near the corner of Baltimore and Linwood, this 1900 square foot home includes 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a private parking pad.



Main level features an open living room with a giant picture window overlooking Patterson Park, built-in book shelves, a large dining room and a powder room.



Updated kitchen with tons of custom cabinets, counter space and storage, recessed lighting and a gas range. Kitchen also has access to back yard/parking pad.



2nd floor offers a large bedroom which faces the park, as well as an open den/office and a full bathroom with a jacuzzi tub.



Top floor features 2 large bedrooms and another full bathroom.



Basement with 8 foot ceilings, laundry, lots of storage space and walkout to backyard.



Hardwood floors throughout the home.



Monthly Rent:



1 year lease: $1,795.00per month



2 year lease:

Year 1: 1,750.00 per month

Year 2: $1,805.00 per month



This home is move in ready! Schedule a tour today.



