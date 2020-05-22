All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2822 E. Baltimore St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2822 E. Baltimore St
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

2822 E. Baltimore St

2822 East Baltimore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2822 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Park Front - 3 bed 2 bath Renovated Rowhome with Parking - This beautiful Patterson Park townhome has been fully restored from top to bottom. This home overlooks Patterson Park and has everything you have been looking for.

Located on Baltimore St, near the corner of Baltimore and Linwood, this 1900 square foot home includes 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a private parking pad.

Main level features an open living room with a giant picture window overlooking Patterson Park, built-in book shelves, a large dining room and a powder room.

Updated kitchen with tons of custom cabinets, counter space and storage, recessed lighting and a gas range. Kitchen also has access to back yard/parking pad.

2nd floor offers a large bedroom which faces the park, as well as an open den/office and a full bathroom with a jacuzzi tub.

Top floor features 2 large bedrooms and another full bathroom.

Basement with 8 foot ceilings, laundry, lots of storage space and walkout to backyard.

Hardwood floors throughout the home.

Monthly Rent:

1 year lease: $1,795.00per month

2 year lease:
Year 1: 1,750.00 per month
Year 2: $1,805.00 per month

This home is move in ready! Schedule a tour today.

(RLNE1876827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 E. Baltimore St have any available units?
2822 E. Baltimore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2822 E. Baltimore St have?
Some of 2822 E. Baltimore St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 E. Baltimore St currently offering any rent specials?
2822 E. Baltimore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 E. Baltimore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 E. Baltimore St is pet friendly.
Does 2822 E. Baltimore St offer parking?
Yes, 2822 E. Baltimore St offers parking.
Does 2822 E. Baltimore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 E. Baltimore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 E. Baltimore St have a pool?
No, 2822 E. Baltimore St does not have a pool.
Does 2822 E. Baltimore St have accessible units?
No, 2822 E. Baltimore St does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 E. Baltimore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2822 E. Baltimore St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland