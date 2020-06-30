2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD

Amenities

Lovely, recently remodeled cottage in the heart of the ever-popular Cheswolde! 1st floor consists of gleaming hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and den/office , fireplace, built-ins, full bath (shower only), and kitchen that features new vinyl seamless flooring, dishwasher, and a gas range. Fully carpeted upstairs (2019) features 3 bedrooms with plenty of natural light, and a full bath. Large, open basement is fully carpeted, and contains shelving, washer, dryer, and a brand new laundry tub. Replacement windows, CAC, gas hot water/forced air heat/cooking, and a HUGE yard complete the amenities of this cute home!Prefer no pets; maximum 4 people please. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!