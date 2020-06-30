All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:08 AM

2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD

2815 Cheswolde Road · No Longer Available
Location

2815 Cheswolde Road, Baltimore, MD 21209
Cheswolde

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely, recently remodeled cottage in the heart of the ever-popular Cheswolde! 1st floor consists of gleaming hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and den/office , fireplace, built-ins, full bath (shower only), and kitchen that features new vinyl seamless flooring, dishwasher, and a gas range. Fully carpeted upstairs (2019) features 3 bedrooms with plenty of natural light, and a full bath. Large, open basement is fully carpeted, and contains shelving, washer, dryer, and a brand new laundry tub. Replacement windows, CAC, gas hot water/forced air heat/cooking, and a HUGE yard complete the amenities of this cute home!Prefer no pets; maximum 4 people please. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD have any available units?
2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD have?
Some of 2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD offer parking?
No, 2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD have a pool?
No, 2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 CHESWOLDE ROAD has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

