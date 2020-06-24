All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 31 2019 at 9:34 PM

2803 Guilford Ave

2803 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2803 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d1411d60c0 ---- Immaculate home in the heart of Charles Village. A gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area. An open and bright space. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Finished basement. Stylish home with a grand, master bedroom suite. Backyard, a gardeners dream. Pet Deposit: $500 for approved pets Max # pets: 2 Breed and size restrictions apply Ideal setup for house share situation. We DO NOT charge a placement fee to Tenants seeking a rental property. EVER. The Minimum acceptable credit score for this property is 600 or by exception. Exceptions may be available for students and others with no credit and a guarantor. Link to free credit score and tools: https://www.creditkarma.com/ Link to Our Online Application: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/171745/ See all of our Listings: http://www.bmoremanagement.com/ All adult parties to your lease including housemate, spouse or SO, and guarantor must apply. To avoid delay, please have these parties apply along with you using the link provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Guilford Ave have any available units?
2803 Guilford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2803 Guilford Ave have?
Some of 2803 Guilford Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Guilford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Guilford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Guilford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 Guilford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2803 Guilford Ave offer parking?
No, 2803 Guilford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2803 Guilford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 Guilford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Guilford Ave have a pool?
No, 2803 Guilford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2803 Guilford Ave have accessible units?
No, 2803 Guilford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Guilford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 Guilford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
