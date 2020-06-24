2803 Guilford Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d1411d60c0 ---- Immaculate home in the heart of Charles Village. A gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area. An open and bright space. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Finished basement. Stylish home with a grand, master bedroom suite. Backyard, a gardeners dream. Pet Deposit: $500 for approved pets Max # pets: 2 Breed and size restrictions apply Ideal setup for house share situation. We DO NOT charge a placement fee to Tenants seeking a rental property. EVER. The Minimum acceptable credit score for this property is 600 or by exception. Exceptions may be available for students and others with no credit and a guarantor. Link to free credit score and tools: https://www.creditkarma.com/ Link to Our Online Application: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/171745/ See all of our Listings: http://www.bmoremanagement.com/ All adult parties to your lease including housemate, spouse or SO, and guarantor must apply. To avoid delay, please have these parties apply along with you using the link provided.