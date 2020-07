Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated range refrigerator

This Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Semi - Detached Row Home Has A Finished Basement With Half Bathroom Located In The Basement. This Unit Comes With Hook For Washer and Dryer, Stove and Refrigerator. This Unit Has Off Street Parking and Fenced In Back Yard. You Can Also Find Beautifully Refinished Hardwood Floor Throughout The Unit.