28 N Morley St
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM
1 of 12
28 N Morley St
·
No Longer Available
Location
28 North Morley Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1 bath house comes with carpet, backyard, basement, front porch and more Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4921546)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 28 N Morley St have any available units?
28 N Morley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 28 N Morley St have?
Some of 28 N Morley St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 28 N Morley St currently offering any rent specials?
28 N Morley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 N Morley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 N Morley St is pet friendly.
Does 28 N Morley St offer parking?
Yes, 28 N Morley St offers parking.
Does 28 N Morley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 N Morley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 N Morley St have a pool?
No, 28 N Morley St does not have a pool.
Does 28 N Morley St have accessible units?
No, 28 N Morley St does not have accessible units.
Does 28 N Morley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 N Morley St does not have units with dishwashers.
