2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

3D Virtual Tour now available! Meticulously maintained 2 bed / 2 bath in The Beacon. This spacious condominium sits in an incredible location walking distance to shops / restaurants and entertainment. Enjoy an incredible view of the harbor from your private balcony. Bright and sunny, open floor plan boasts hardwoods in the main living space, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances and updated Master Bathroom. Two parking spaces in the secure attached garage also convey. Discount access to pool across the parking lot. This unit is also listed for sale.