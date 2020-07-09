All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like
2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST

2772 Lighthouse Point East · (410) 823-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2772 Lighthouse Point East, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1397 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
3D Virtual Tour now available! Meticulously maintained 2 bed / 2 bath in The Beacon. This spacious condominium sits in an incredible location walking distance to shops / restaurants and entertainment. Enjoy an incredible view of the harbor from your private balcony. Bright and sunny, open floor plan boasts hardwoods in the main living space, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances and updated Master Bathroom. Two parking spaces in the secure attached garage also convey. Discount access to pool across the parking lot. This unit is also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST have any available units?
2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST have?
Some of 2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST currently offering any rent specials?
2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST pet-friendly?
No, 2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST offer parking?
Yes, 2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST offers parking.
Does 2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST have a pool?
Yes, 2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST has a pool.
Does 2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST have accessible units?
Yes, 2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST has accessible units.
Does 2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 BedroomsBaltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly PlacesBaltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring ParkwayFells PointGlenCharles VillageCheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins UniversityLoyola University Maryland