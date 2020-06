Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This large and spacious 3 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Townhome is a great find in the heart of Remington. Conveniently located near I-83, John Hopkins University & Downtown Baltimore. Stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, ceramic tile and back yard deck. Street parking available too! Just a quick sprint from Wyman park & Charles Village! Walking distance to the sensational R. House restaurant. Located near MICA, JHU and University of Baltimore!!!