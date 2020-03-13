All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
2723 North Charles Street
Last updated April 23 2019 at 8:42 AM

2723 North Charles Street

2723 N Charles St · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Charles Village
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2723 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
I am going to be abroad this summer, from May 13 to August 10 and I am looking for somebody to sublease my studio in Charles Village during this period. The studio is located on Charles Street, two blocks away from Johns Hopkins University campus and right next to a bus stop that serves city and campus transportation. The apartment is on the third floor and benefits from a lot of natural light.
Studio
Fully furnished (TV and computer will be taken away before I leave)
Washer/dryer in the building
A/C window unit (does not appear on the picture but Im going to mount it before leaving)
Smoking not allowed
No pets
Wifi available, will ask for contribution for paying the bill (50% = $20)
Rent is $711 + electricity (usually between $15 and $20)
The subleaser will have to submit an application and be approved by Campus Square. There is a $100 fee for this application that will be split between the subleaser and me.
If interested, tell me a little about yourself (e.g. what brings you to Baltimore, etc.). Happy to answer any questions, and/or to schedule a viewing.

Thanks for your interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

