2723 North Charles Street

Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning internet access furnished

I am going to be abroad this summer, from May 13 to August 10 and I am looking for somebody to sublease my studio in Charles Village during this period. The studio is located on Charles Street, two blocks away from Johns Hopkins University campus and right next to a bus stop that serves city and campus transportation. The apartment is on the third floor and benefits from a lot of natural light.

Studio

Fully furnished (TV and computer will be taken away before I leave)

Washer/dryer in the building

A/C window unit (does not appear on the picture but Im going to mount it before leaving)

Smoking not allowed

No pets

Wifi available, will ask for contribution for paying the bill (50% = $20)

Rent is $711 + electricity (usually between $15 and $20)

The subleaser will have to submit an application and be approved by Campus Square. There is a $100 fee for this application that will be split between the subleaser and me.

If interested, tell me a little about yourself (e.g. what brings you to Baltimore, etc.). Happy to answer any questions, and/or to schedule a viewing.



Thanks for your interest!