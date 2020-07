Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Excellent parkfront with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. 2019 renovation with open floorpan, exposed brick and hardwoods through-out. Kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has it's own attached bath and there is plenty of storage space. City living at it's finest. Walk to everything!