2712 Ruscombe Ln

4 br, 2 full bath house for $1,250 a month!! - Check out this lovely quaint 4 bedroom, 2 full bath corner single family house at the end of the block in a quiet residential neighborhood located in the 21215 neighborhood. This home has hardwood floors throughout besides the two main bedrooms located on the main level which have carpet, large spacious rooms perfect for a family and 2 full bathrooms located on the main and top level of the home. The front and back yard are huge perfect for grilling and/or family events. The basement is unfinished, but has plenty of room for storage and has a full washer and dryer. The kitchen is attached to the dining room with a pantry closet for the cook! This beautiful and quaint home will not last long! Call for a showing today (410)779-9991, Tori (301)237-0399 or Tenisha (443)540-1201



(RLNE4578300)