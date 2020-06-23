All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2712 Ruscombe Ln

2712 Ruscombe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2712 Ruscombe Lane, Baltimore, MD 21215
Cylburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
4 br, 2 full bath house for $1,250 a month!! - Check out this lovely quaint 4 bedroom, 2 full bath corner single family house at the end of the block in a quiet residential neighborhood located in the 21215 neighborhood. This home has hardwood floors throughout besides the two main bedrooms located on the main level which have carpet, large spacious rooms perfect for a family and 2 full bathrooms located on the main and top level of the home. The front and back yard are huge perfect for grilling and/or family events. The basement is unfinished, but has plenty of room for storage and has a full washer and dryer. The kitchen is attached to the dining room with a pantry closet for the cook! This beautiful and quaint home will not last long! Call for a showing today (410)779-9991, Tori (301)237-0399 or Tenisha (443)540-1201

(RLNE4578300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 Ruscombe Ln have any available units?
2712 Ruscombe Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 Ruscombe Ln have?
Some of 2712 Ruscombe Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 Ruscombe Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2712 Ruscombe Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 Ruscombe Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2712 Ruscombe Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2712 Ruscombe Ln offer parking?
No, 2712 Ruscombe Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2712 Ruscombe Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2712 Ruscombe Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 Ruscombe Ln have a pool?
No, 2712 Ruscombe Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2712 Ruscombe Ln have accessible units?
No, 2712 Ruscombe Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 Ruscombe Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2712 Ruscombe Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
