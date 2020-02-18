All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2705 Riggs Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2705 Riggs Ave
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

2705 Riggs Ave

2705 Riggs Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2705 Riggs Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Mosher

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RENT TO OWN! - MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY!
This home is perfect for those who want to own but still need some
time to get their credit in shape!

Recently renovated and updated!
Has 3 bedrooms with 1 bath

(RLNE4801215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Riggs Ave have any available units?
2705 Riggs Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 Riggs Ave have?
Some of 2705 Riggs Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Riggs Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Riggs Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Riggs Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2705 Riggs Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2705 Riggs Ave offer parking?
No, 2705 Riggs Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2705 Riggs Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2705 Riggs Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Riggs Ave have a pool?
No, 2705 Riggs Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Riggs Ave have accessible units?
No, 2705 Riggs Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Riggs Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 Riggs Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland