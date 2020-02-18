Rent Calculator
2705 Riggs Ave
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM
2705 Riggs Ave
2705 Riggs Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2705 Riggs Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Mosher
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RENT TO OWN! - MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY!
This home is perfect for those who want to own but still need some
time to get their credit in shape!
Recently renovated and updated!
Has 3 bedrooms with 1 bath
(RLNE4801215)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2705 Riggs Ave have any available units?
2705 Riggs Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2705 Riggs Ave have?
Some of 2705 Riggs Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2705 Riggs Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Riggs Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Riggs Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2705 Riggs Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2705 Riggs Ave offer parking?
No, 2705 Riggs Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2705 Riggs Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2705 Riggs Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Riggs Ave have a pool?
No, 2705 Riggs Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Riggs Ave have accessible units?
No, 2705 Riggs Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Riggs Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 Riggs Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
