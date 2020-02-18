2705 Riggs Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

RENT TO OWN! - MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY!

This home is perfect for those who want to own but still need some

time to get their credit in shape!



Recently renovated and updated!

Has 3 bedrooms with 1 bath



(RLNE4801215)