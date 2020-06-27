2705 Huntingdon Avenue

Amenities

The centralized and walkable location of this house make it a great choice for all kinds of folks. Work downtown? 83 is a couple blocks away, as are at least 6 major north-south bus routes. Work or study at JHU? The Homewood campus is on the Nothern edge of the neighborhood. Work up north? Once again, 83 is right there. Telework? Coffee shops and libraries abound. Work in DC? Penn Station is 8 minutes away by bike, making for a 1 hour commute to Capitol Hill, better than most DC suburbs. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom renovated rowhouse is located in Remington, an up-and-coming, diverse, walkable neighborhood just south of JHU's Homewood campus. It has 1,120 square feet of living space plus a basement with laundry and storage and a 13' x 36' paved backyard with a deck. The bedrooms are on the upper floor, which has wall-to-wall carpet. Ceiling fans in most rooms help reduce cooling costs, as does new LED lighting throughout the house. The house has natural-gas-fired central forced air heat. The house is near several public transit lines and is also blocks away from the Jones Falls Expressway. It is near the Ottobar as well as many restaurants including R. House, Charmington's Coffee, Clavel, and Sweet 27. Two grocery stores are close by. Call/Text Erica 443.272.1017 600 Credit Score Make 3X monthly rent No recent evictions