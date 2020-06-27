All apartments in Baltimore
2705 Huntingdon Avenue

Location

2705 Huntingdon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
The centralized and walkable location of this house make it a great choice for all kinds of folks. Work downtown? 83 is a couple blocks away, as are at least 6 major north-south bus routes. Work or study at JHU? The Homewood campus is on the Nothern edge of the neighborhood. Work up north? Once again, 83 is right there. Telework? Coffee shops and libraries abound. Work in DC? Penn Station is 8 minutes away by bike, making for a 1 hour commute to Capitol Hill, better than most DC suburbs. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom renovated rowhouse is located in Remington, an up-and-coming, diverse, walkable neighborhood just south of JHU's Homewood campus. It has 1,120 square feet of living space plus a basement with laundry and storage and a 13' x 36' paved backyard with a deck. The bedrooms are on the upper floor, which has wall-to-wall carpet. Ceiling fans in most rooms help reduce cooling costs, as does new LED lighting throughout the house. The house has natural-gas-fired central forced air heat. The house is near several public transit lines and is also blocks away from the Jones Falls Expressway. It is near the Ottobar as well as many restaurants including R. House, Charmington's Coffee, Clavel, and Sweet 27. Two grocery stores are close by. Call/Text Erica 443.272.1017 600 Credit Score Make 3X monthly rent No recent evictions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Huntingdon Avenue have any available units?
2705 Huntingdon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 Huntingdon Avenue have?
Some of 2705 Huntingdon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Huntingdon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Huntingdon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Huntingdon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2705 Huntingdon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2705 Huntingdon Avenue offer parking?
No, 2705 Huntingdon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2705 Huntingdon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Huntingdon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Huntingdon Avenue have a pool?
No, 2705 Huntingdon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Huntingdon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2705 Huntingdon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Huntingdon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 Huntingdon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

