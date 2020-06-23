All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2704 St. Paul St,

2704 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 5bd/2ba Charles Village Rowhome--Available now - Large 5bd/2ba Charles Village Rowhome with Washer/Dryer.. And very convenient to JHU--1860 sq ft. Available now!

Very convenient to JHU! Also convenient to the Peabody, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more! Just a short walk to Penn Station North restaurants, bars, art museums and so much more! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland just around the corner!

Looking for Leases Ending in May of 2019 with an opportunity to renew!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE3424154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 St. Paul St, have any available units?
2704 St. Paul St, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2704 St. Paul St, currently offering any rent specials?
2704 St. Paul St, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 St. Paul St, pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 St. Paul St, is pet friendly.
Does 2704 St. Paul St, offer parking?
No, 2704 St. Paul St, does not offer parking.
Does 2704 St. Paul St, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2704 St. Paul St, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 St. Paul St, have a pool?
No, 2704 St. Paul St, does not have a pool.
Does 2704 St. Paul St, have accessible units?
No, 2704 St. Paul St, does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 St. Paul St, have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 St. Paul St, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 St. Paul St, have units with air conditioning?
No, 2704 St. Paul St, does not have units with air conditioning.
