Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:15 PM

2621 Maryland Ave.

2621 Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2621 Maryland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2621 Maryland Ave. Available 05/14/19 Spacious 4bd/2.5ba Charles Village Rowhome Close to JHU--Available 5/14! - Spacious 4bd/2.5ba Charles Village Rowhome with Hardwood Floors, CAC, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Alarm, Off-Street Parking, and Close to JHU--Utilities not included with rent. Available 5/14!

Alarm activation and fees required by tenants

Very convenient to JHU Homewood Campus and MICA! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins just around the corner!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE3424156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Maryland Ave. have any available units?
2621 Maryland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 Maryland Ave. have?
Some of 2621 Maryland Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 Maryland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Maryland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Maryland Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 Maryland Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2621 Maryland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2621 Maryland Ave. offers parking.
Does 2621 Maryland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2621 Maryland Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Maryland Ave. have a pool?
No, 2621 Maryland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Maryland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2621 Maryland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Maryland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 Maryland Ave. has units with dishwashers.
