in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

2621 Maryland Ave. Available 05/14/19 Spacious 4bd/2.5ba Charles Village Rowhome Close to JHU--Available 5/14! - Spacious 4bd/2.5ba Charles Village Rowhome with Hardwood Floors, CAC, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Alarm, Off-Street Parking, and Close to JHU--Utilities not included with rent. Available 5/14!



Alarm activation and fees required by tenants



Very convenient to JHU Homewood Campus and MICA! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins just around the corner!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



